Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Director Sells C$35,100.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,973,534.30.

Barth Edward Whitham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Barth Edward Whitham sold 1,700 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$6,715.00.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 2.6 %

TSE:ESI traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.97. 185,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,299. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The firm has a market cap of C$728.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$432.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.4659714 earnings per share for the current year.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.22.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

