Energi Price Down 1% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $162,000.41 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00078987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,361,441 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

