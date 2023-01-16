Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

EFC stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $824.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.82. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

