Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 561.3% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EKTAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EKTAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.63. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,478. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

