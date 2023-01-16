Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.08 million and $34,642.55 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,357,975 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

