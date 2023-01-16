Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,713 shares during the quarter. Edison International comprises about 20.6% of ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Edison International worth $104,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,251,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,145. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 156.09%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

