eCash (XEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $580.28 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $580.28 million and approximately $21.46 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,856.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.00596381 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00215771 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00043415 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,280,854,673,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
