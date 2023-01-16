EAC (EAC) Price Reaches $0.0366 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 40.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 206.9% higher against the US dollar. EAC has a market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $6,061.16 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00408678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016812 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.02597024 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,180.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

