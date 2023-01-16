Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

