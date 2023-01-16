Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Up 321.4% in January

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 321.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the third quarter worth $707,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUNE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,125. Dune Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.