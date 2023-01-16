Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,673 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Black Hills worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 0.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BKH. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $72.78 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.