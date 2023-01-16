Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 200,000 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 411.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 463.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

