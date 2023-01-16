Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC opened at $74.82 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

