Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $179.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.