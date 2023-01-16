Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Invests $575,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,578. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $173.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.03.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

