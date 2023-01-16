Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 126,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.56%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

