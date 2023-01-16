Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $12.69 Million Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $29.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

