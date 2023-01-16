Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.52.

Shares of LOW opened at $212.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $248.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.96 and its 200-day moving average is $197.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

