Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,977 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up 1.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.57% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 185,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $15.08 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.40%. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

