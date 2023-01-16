DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

