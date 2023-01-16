DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.79.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
