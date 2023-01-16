Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stake Raised by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $603,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,384,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,703,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.75 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40.

