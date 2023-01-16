Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market cap of $69.34 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

