DigiByte (DGB) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $164.76 million and $6.67 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,137.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000411 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00416369 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016513 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.32 or 0.00834169 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00106801 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00595436 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001378 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00213771 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,948,577,954 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
