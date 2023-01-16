DeversiFi (DVF) Hits Market Capitalization of $60.87 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. DeversiFi has a market cap of $60.87 million and $6,266.16 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002901 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

