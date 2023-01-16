Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 415.2% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.47. 61,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.52.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
