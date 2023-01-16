Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 415.2% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.47. 61,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.52.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLAKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.