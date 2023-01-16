Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
PZ Cussons Price Performance
OTC:PZCUY opened at 4.90 on Thursday. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of 4.90 and a 52-week high of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.30.
PZ Cussons Company Profile
Read More
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.