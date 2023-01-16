Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTC:PZCUY opened at 4.90 on Thursday. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of 4.90 and a 52-week high of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.30.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

