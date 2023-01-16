Dero Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163,947.82 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.67 or 0.00022100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $61.74 million and approximately $163,947.82 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,153.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00408631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00793715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00103679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00585481 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00210283 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,206,826 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

