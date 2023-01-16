DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.5 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. 110,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,544. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

