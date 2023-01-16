DeltaFi Price Hits $0.0983 on Major Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $15,597.22 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0983 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.47 or 0.30187450 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00767152 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

