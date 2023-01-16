DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,792 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.50% of Parker-Hannifin worth $157,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PH traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,644. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.53 and its 200 day moving average is $280.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

