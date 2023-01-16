DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 36,222 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 909,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,222 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $214,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 76,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

MCD stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,822. The company has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.13. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.