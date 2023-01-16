DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 33,988 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Salesforce worth $246,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,367,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,367,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,061 shares of company stock worth $25,854,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.51. 317,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,446,267. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The company has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

