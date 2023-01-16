DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,656,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,167 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.47% of Stellantis worth $174,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 224.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 73.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 310.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 302,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,355. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.58) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

