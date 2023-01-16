DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $105.32 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 926,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $105,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $124.24. 41,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $161.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.