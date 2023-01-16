DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 38,068 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Mastercard worth $346,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,128,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 44.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 616,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,155,000 after buying an additional 189,270 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MA traded down $4.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $375.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $361.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

