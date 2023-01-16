DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 7,656 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $122,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,775,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $722.13. 18,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,600. The company’s 50 day moving average is $734.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

