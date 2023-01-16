DeepOnion Price Up 17.2% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $176.28 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,887,370 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

