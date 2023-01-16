DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $70.77 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00244368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00105309 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00049975 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00028072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,887,485 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

