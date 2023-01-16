Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Reaches $9.27 on Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $97.66 million and approximately $621,626.58 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $9.27 or 0.00044179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

