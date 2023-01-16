Dai Price Reaches $1.00 (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and $171.68 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,834,539,422 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

