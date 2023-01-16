DA Davidson Trims ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Target Price to $10.00

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
ADSE opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.81.
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
