DA Davidson Trims ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Target Price to $10.00

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

ADSE opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,719,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

