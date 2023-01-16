DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Shopify from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

