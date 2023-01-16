Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 21,869 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,869 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. RV Capital AG raised its holdings in Trupanion by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $241,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,261,234.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $241,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,261,234.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,550 shares of company stock worth $1,088,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.62. 18,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,367. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $102.16.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $233.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

