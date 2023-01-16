Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 62,665 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,665 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dril-Quip worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 13.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,144. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $41.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $36,327.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,123.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $36,327.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,123.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 1,971 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $48,151.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,387 shares of company stock worth $727,591. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

