CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CS Disco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.15.

LAW stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. The company has a market cap of $367.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.04. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 44.84%. Research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CS Disco by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 353,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

