Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Boosted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 6.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $125.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $127.66.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

