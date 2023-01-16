Critical Review: ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECMOHO and Coupang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $130.75 million 0.02 -$55.65 million ($1.40) -0.07 Coupang $18.41 billion 1.63 -$1.54 billion ($0.34) -49.73

ECMOHO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang. Coupang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ECMOHO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85% Coupang -2.95% -28.35% -7.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ECMOHO and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.7% of ECMOHO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Coupang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ECMOHO has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupang has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ECMOHO and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupang 1 2 9 0 2.67

Coupang has a consensus target price of $22.61, indicating a potential upside of 33.70%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than ECMOHO.

Summary

Coupang beats ECMOHO on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

