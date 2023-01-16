Critical Analysis: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SpringBig has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackboxstocks has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 0.98 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -0.95

Analyst Ratings

SpringBig has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackboxstocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SpringBig and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

SpringBig currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 492.11%. Blackboxstocks has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 943.96%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than SpringBig.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A -135.72% 8.64% Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SpringBig beats Blackboxstocks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

