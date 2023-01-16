Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000. Netflix makes up 5.1% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.43.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

Netflix stock opened at $332.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.88 and its 200-day moving average is $255.01. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $538.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.