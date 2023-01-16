Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. AlphaValue lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.70.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,064,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 334,234 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,779,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

